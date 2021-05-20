Orchard Farm: Amaya Arbogast

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Soccer, basketball.
Academic bio: National Merit Finalist; Outstanding Female Math Student; Missouri Scholar 2019.
Athletic bio: Sportsmanship Award; Team Mom Award.
Activities: Student council; National Honor Society; HOSA; Quizbowl.
College: University of Michigan.
Goal: “I intend on becoming a surgeon. However, I'm really interested in all jobs in that field. I would love the opportunity to help end someone's suffering, whether it be mental or physical.”
Favorite subject: Biomed program through PLTW. “I've always loved biology (and) life sciences; this class takes that subject material and makes it very hands on. Instead of just learning information, we are also bettering our skills. Plus, my teacher really loves what he does and you can tell based on the way the class is taught.”
Favorite book: “All the Ugly and Wonderful Things.”
Favorite musician: The Strokes.
Role model: “I consider all the coaches I've had to be great role models. They have always focused on making sure students understand that your self-worth should not solely be based on how well you perform in a sport. I really appreciate how they have all taken chances on me and allowed me to become an athlete, not just your stereotypic ‘smart kid.’ ”