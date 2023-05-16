Academic rank: 6 of 147.
Sports: Softball (four years); basketball (one year); track and field (four years).
Academic bio: Academic all-state (four times); Science Academic Wall of Fame.
Athletic bio: Orchard Farm Sportsmanship Award (four times); GAC Sportsmanship Award; OFHS Outstanding Varsity Athlete Award. Softball: First team all-conference; team co-captain. Track: Sectional qualifier (twice).
Activities: Health Occupations Students of America (third at state conference in creative problem solving, qualifying for International Leadership Conference); Fellowship of Christian Athletes; National Honor Society; Eagles Soar; Best Buddies (international organization devoted to fostering one-to-one friendships between students with intellectual and developmental disabilities and those without; served as Orchard Farm president in inaugural year); school musicals (appeared in "The Wizard of Oz" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory"); competed at solo and small ensemble competitions three times with small vocal group; performed two years with District Choir and Des Lee Honor Choir; youth group: went on three mission trips to Chattanooga, Tenn.; Milwaukee, Wisc.; and Alamosa, Colo.; shadowed a family-pet vet, the owner of a llama farm, and a rural traveling veterinarian in Sutton, Nebraska.
College: Augustana College to continue my track and field career, majoring in biology and following a pre-vet path.
Favorite subject: Project Lead The Way: Biomedical Science courses. “I've completed numerous interesting labs and dissections that have helped expose me to a variety of science-related fields. One of my favorite labs was using PCR and Gel-electrophoresis to test the DNA in our cheek cells for the gene that allows a person to taste sour things. These classes are unlike any class I have ever taken before. I have enjoyed being able to take such a challenging and rewarding course.”
Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen.
Favorite book: “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio.
Role model: My throwing coach, Coach Jones. “Jones is always very supportive, even if I'm having a bad throwing day. He always tells me, ‘Be like a goldfish, short memory.’ He is a positive person each and every day for practice and meets. He always listens when I have questions and gives feedback. He is always willing to stay later with me at practice so I can continue throwing. Jones has great dad jokes as well. No matter what happens, I know Jones always has my back. He is a great person and role model.”