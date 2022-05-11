 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orchard Farm: James Reineke

Academic rank: 4.

Sports: Track and field.

Academic bio: ACT score of 36; National Merit Finalist; Missouri 100 Scholar; Missouri Scholar Academy (2020); Boys State (2021).

Athletic bio: Sectional qualifier in discus (2021); member of third-place Missouri state tournament bowling team (2021).

Activities: Quizbowl (individual and small school nationals qualifier); bowling; Baited Blade classical fencing; Boy Scouts; piano; trombone; jazz band.

College, major: Georgia Tech (honors program), computer science and international affairs & modern languages double major.

Goal: “I aim to become a public servant and then run for Missouri and Federal Senate.”

Favorite subject: Mathematics. “It is a nice puzzle.”

Favorite book: “The Idiot” by Dostoevsky.

Role model: “Those who stand to defend that which was built from Socrates to William James from the nihilistic and collective ideologies.”

News

