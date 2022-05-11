Orchard Farm: James Reineke May 11, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Orchard Farm James Reineke Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 4.Sports: Track and field.Academic bio: ACT score of 36; National Merit Finalist; Missouri 100 Scholar; Missouri Scholar Academy (2020); Boys State (2021).Athletic bio: Sectional qualifier in discus (2021); member of third-place Missouri state tournament bowling team (2021).Activities: Quizbowl (individual and small school nationals qualifier); bowling; Baited Blade classical fencing; Boy Scouts; piano; trombone; jazz band.College, major: Georgia Tech (honors program), computer science and international affairs & modern languages double major. Goal: “I aim to become a public servant and then run for Missouri and Federal Senate.”Favorite subject: Mathematics. “It is a nice puzzle.” People are also reading… Editorial: Alito's draft ruling is so self-contradictory that it calls court's judgment into question Steve Goedeker says his old company trashed his superstore St. Louis’ AT&T tower sells for $4.1 million, a fraction of its previous sale Yep, yep, Yepez: Rookie delivers double that snaps ninth-inning tie, slingshots Cardinals to 3-2 win ‘Not good for St. Louis’: Air Force proposes slashing Boeing St. Louis’ F-15EX line Grand jurors call St. Louis circuit attorney’s conduct ‘reprehensible’ With a 'different look' in lineup, O'Neill's bat makes noise on eve of arbitration hearing with Cardinals Cardinals demote DeJong to Class AAA Memphis, set stage for Sosa's return Boeing set to move headquarters to Arlington, Virginia Alabama jail official who helped inmate escape is dead after shooting herself Gordo: Shipping DeJong to Memphis would be a drastic measure Mother, wife, lawyer: Erin Hawley calls the fight to overturn Roe ‘the project of a lifetime’ Affidavit: At least $300,000 seized from Cure Violence worker's St. Louis apartment Bally Sports Midwest direct streaming will cost $16 to $20 per month Controversial radio host Bob Romanik dead at 72 Favorite book: “The Idiot” by Dostoevsky.Role model: “Those who stand to defend that which was built from Socrates to William James from the nihilistic and collective ideologies.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Bowling Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools K through O Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring