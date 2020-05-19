Orchard Farm: Lexi Runion
Orchard Farm: Lexi Runion

Lexi Runion, Orchard Farm

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Basketball.

Academic bio: National Merit Finalist; Missouri Scholars 100; Missouri Scholars Academy Scholar; HOSA Clinical Pharmacology state conference, grades 9-11; AP Scholar with Distinction; National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Basketball: team captain (three seasons); athlete of the month (Feb. 2019).

Activities: HOSA, St. Louis Children's Hospital Volunteer, art, piano.

College: University of Missouri.

Goal: “I hope to attend medical school and eventually complete fellowships in pediatrics and another specialty of my interest. I believe the innocence and imagination of children are beautiful and I am passionate about preserving these gifts, which is why I hope to enter a pediatric specialty.”

Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology. “Learning about the interconnectedness of all of the parts of the human body is fascinating to me, particularly how it is affected when one step in a process goes wrong and the methods that have been developed to amend these malfunctions. This subject has fascinated me ever since elementary school when I picked up the human anatomy and physiology textbook at my grandparents' house, often abandoning the toys nearby to learn more about the inner workings of the body.”

Favorite book: "To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.

Favorite musician: Rihanna.

Role model: My older brother, Will. “We have been close since childhood, and the person he has grown to be never ceases to amaze me. I aspire to one day embody his selflessness and work ethic.”

