Pacific: Caitlyn Snider May 11, 2022 29 min ago 0 Pacific Caitlyn Snider Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 5.Sports: Soccer, basketball, softball.Academic bio: Academic all-conference; Beta Club; student MVP; Renaissance; honor roll; student of the month.Athletic bio: Soccer: First team all-conference; first team all-district; player of the month; MVP award.Activities: Student council; Beta Club; PHS ambassador; church volunteer; Voice Club (leadership).College: Missouri Baptist University and Logan University. Goal: "I hope to obtain my degree (to become a chiropractor) and own my own practice."Favorite subject: Chemistry II. "I love problem solving and performing experiments."Favorite book: "Where The Crawdads Sing." Role model: Yadier Molina. "He is a natural leader for younger players and helps contribute to the overall success of the team."