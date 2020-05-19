Pacific: Lilly Prichard

Academic rank: 9 of 199.
Sports: Softball, basketball.
Academic bio: Pacific High MVP award; honor roll; Softball: academic all-conference and all-state. Basketball: academic all-conference.
Athletic bio: Softball: team MVP (junior, senior); all-conference, all-district, all-regional; Pacific single-season record holder for stolen bases (25); career record holder for stolen bases (68); second for career doubles (34) and triples (11); third for career at-bats (326), hits (141), runs (112) and singles (93); third for single-season runs (34); fourth for career batting average (.439), RBI (67); fifth for single-season batting average (.515), singles (27).
Activities: Student Council; Tribe; FBLA; beta club; FCA; HOSA; 2020 courtwarming queen; Polar Plunge fundraiser; taking care of pets at Pacific Animal Hospital.
College, major: East Central College, nursing.
Goal: “I want to be an ER nurse because I enjoy helping people and making them feel better when they’re in need.”
Favorite subject: Anatomy “It’s very interesting and helpful with my future nursing career path.”
Favorite book: “Throw Like a Girl” by Jennie Finch.
Favorite musician: Sam Hunt.
Role model: My parents. “They've taught me about the kind of person I want to be. Hard working, caring and dedicated.”
