Athletic bio: Softball: Four varsity letters (2019-2022); second team all-conferences (2019); first team all-conference (2020-22); second team all-district (2020-21); first team all-district (2022); second team all-region (2022); best offensive player (2020); best defensive player (2021-22). Basketball: Four varsity letters (2019-23); second team all-conference (2022); player of the month (Jan. 2021); Coaches Award (2020); Most Improved for 2021 season; 2022 season MVP; 2023 top defensive player. Track and field: Three varsity letters (2021-23); second team all-conference (shot put, 2022); athlete of the month (May 2022); field athlete of the year (2021-2022 season); first team all-district; third team all-sectional; shot put state qualifier (10th place, 2022).
Activities: Student council representative; FFA; volunteer at St. Patrick's Old Rock Church; tending to family's cattle herd; gardening.
College: State Fair Community College to continue track and field career and study agriculture.
Favorite subject: History. “I really enjoy learning about the triumphs and pitfalls of our past and how they are relevant to our economy and political climate now.”
Favorite musician: Tyler Childers.
Favorite book: “All the Ugly and Wonderful Things.”
Role model: My dad. “He has shown me the true value of hard work and how you can make any of your dreams a reality. He has taught me so much about the world and has given me the tools to make myself successful.”