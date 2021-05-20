Parkway Central: Andrew Ahrens

Sports: Cross country, track and field.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; Advanced Placement Scholar With Honor; academic all-state track (2019); Foreign Language Honor Roll; scholar athlete (four years)
Athletic bio: Cross Country: all-state (2021), first team all-conference (2020, 2021), three-time state qualifier (2019-2021), team captain (2020, 2021), MVP award (2020, 2021). Track: State qualifier in 1600 and 4x800 relay (2019), team captain (2020, 2021), leaders committee (2019-2021).
Activities: Student council student body executive; National Honor Society executive; Senior Men and Women (volunteer group); Captains Council (2020, 2021); Strategic Alliance Homes For Homeless volunteer; youth group at Rooftop Church; childcare volunteer at Rooftop Church.
College, major: University of Missouri, biology on pre-medicine track.
Goal: “I hope to become a pediatric ear nose and throat physician who positively impacts the lives of everyone around me.”
Favorite subject: Life sciences.
Favorite book: “The Power of One” by Bryce Courtenay.
Favorite musician: Kanye West.