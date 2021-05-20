 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Parkway Central: Andrew Ahrens
0 comments

Parkway Central: Andrew Ahrens

  • 0

Sports: Cross country, track and field.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; Advanced Placement Scholar With Honor; academic all-state track (2019); Foreign Language Honor Roll; scholar athlete (four years)

Athletic bio: Cross Country: all-state (2021), first team all-conference (2020, 2021), three-time state qualifier (2019-2021), team captain (2020, 2021), MVP award (2020, 2021). Track: State qualifier in 1600 and 4x800 relay (2019), team captain (2020, 2021), leaders committee (2019-2021).

Activities: Student council student body executive; National Honor Society executive; Senior Men and Women (volunteer group); Captains Council (2020, 2021); Strategic Alliance Homes For Homeless volunteer; youth group at Rooftop Church; childcare volunteer at Rooftop Church.

College, major: University of Missouri, biology on pre-medicine track.

Goal: “I hope to become a pediatric ear nose and throat physician who positively impacts the lives of everyone around me.”

Favorite subject: Life sciences.

Favorite book: “The Power of One” by Bryce Courtenay.

Favorite musician: Kanye West.

Role model: My parents. “Their work ethic, compassion for others and steadfast support for me and my siblings embody what I want to grow up to be like.”

Parkway Central Andrew Ahrens

Parkway Central Andrew Ahrens

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports