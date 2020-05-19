Parkway Central: Brooke Hilton

Sports: Cross country, basketball, track and field.
Academic bio: Dartmouth Book Award based on academic excellence; MBCA academic all-state; honor roll; scholar athlete in every sport (four years); Mu Alpha Theta; Beta Chi Pi; English Honor Society; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Basketball: second team all-conference (2019, 2020); all-district (2020); third place Class 4 state tournament (2019); school record for most assists; leading scorer with 374 points (2019-20 season). Track: second-place finish in 4x400 relay (2017); eighth-place finish in 4x400 (2018); third-place finish in 4x800 (2017); qualified for state in 1600 individually; Cross country: MVP award (2018, 2020)
Activities: National Honor Society focused on school-wide volunteering; Senior Men and Women (volunteer group); Captain's Counsel; Link Crew (freshman mentoring); youth group at Incarnate Word parish.
College, major: University of Missouri, biology.
Goal: "I plan to become a doctor of medicine and work primarily in orthopedics or family practice. Additionally, I hope to travel to many places and see different part of the world. As a fun hobby on the side, I'd love to buy and flip homes.”
Favorite subject: Science. “I’ve always been interested in learning about chemistry, biology, medicine and anatomy.”
Favorite book: "The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald.
Favorite musician: Zac Brown Band.
Role model: My mom. "She has shown me what hard work, commitment and compassion look like through her constant support and care for me. She has always put others first and continues to push me in a positive way in everything that I do.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.