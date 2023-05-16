Sports: Swimming (four years); water polo (two years).
Academic bio: National Honor Society; 4.2 GPA; Spirit of Central Award; Spanish Honor Roll.
Athletic bio: Swimming: Helped Central win Class 1 team state championship; team captain; multiple school records; won 100 breaststroke and was member of two relay champions at state, including Class 1 state record-setting 200 freestyle relay. Water polo: Helped Central win Missouri Water Polo district championship for first time in program history (2023).
Activities: Completed Design Arts, Ceramics 1 and Ceramics 2 courses; now working on advanced 3-d studies “to create whatever ceramic I want, and challenge myself with inspiration from books and other artists.”
Favorite subject: Math. “The feeling of getting a clean, correct answer is not rivaled by any other subject. Questions in other classes have more than one answer, and sometimes have many ways to interpret them. This is not the case for math.”
Favorite musician: Cage The Elephant.
Favorite book: “The Count of Monte Cristo.”
Role model: My swim and water polo coach, Andrew Schonhoff. “He not only serves as a successful coach for us but has more emphasis on respect than any other coach I have had or know. After wins, he emphasizes humility. After losses, he makes us recognize the loss at no fault but our own. He emphasizes good form and sportsmanship. He also has expectations about how we should act out of the pool when he’s not around.”