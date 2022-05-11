Parkway Central: Kayelyn Tate May 11, 2022 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Parkway Central Kayelyn Tate Scholar Athlete Sports: Volleyball, track and field.Academic bio: National Honor Society; Spirit of Excellence recipient; 2021 Spirit of Central.Athletic bio: Four-year scholar athlete.Activities: Yearbook editor in chief; Black Student Union co-founder; Quill and Scroll (Journalism Honors Society).College: Virginia Commonwealth University.Goal: “I want to become a media producer for sports.”Favorite subject: World and U.S. history. “It’s fascinating to learn where you come from.” Favorite book: “Lord of the Flies.”Role model: My dad. “He has done so much to get to where he is and is very humble.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Bio Editor In Chief Quill Sport University Publishing STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools P through S Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring