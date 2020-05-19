Parkway North: Ben Parks

Sports: Soccer, baseball.
Academic bio: Three-time academic all-conference (baseball, soccer); Missouri Bright Flight; Deans List (four years).
Athletic bio: Baseball: honorable mention all-conference infielder; sportsmanship award, team captain (baseball, soccer).
Activities: Elementary school cadet teacher; volunteer: Special Olympics; SPENSA soccer; Little League Baseball.
College: Westminster College.
Goal: “I plan to go in to the field of finance and work in something related to investing and the stock market.”
Favorite subject: Math. “It's a subject that I've always been good at and I enjoy working with numbers.”
Favorite book: “Intelligent Investor” by Benjamin Graham.
Favorite musician: Santan Dave.
Role model: My dad. “I've looked up to him through everything and he inspires me every day to be the best person I can possibly be.”
