Parkway North: Ben Parks

Ben Parks, Parkway North

Sports: Soccer, baseball.

Academic bio: Three-time academic all-conference (baseball, soccer); Missouri Bright Flight; Deans List (four years).

Athletic bio: Baseball: honorable mention all-conference infielder; sportsmanship award, team captain (baseball, soccer).

Activities: Elementary school cadet teacher; volunteer: Special Olympics; SPENSA soccer; Little League Baseball.

College: Westminster College.

Goal: “I plan to go in to the field of finance and work in something related to investing and the stock market.”

Favorite subject: Math. “It's a subject that I've always been good at and I enjoy working with numbers.”

Favorite book: “Intelligent Investor” by Benjamin Graham.

Favorite musician: Santan Dave.

Role model: My dad. “I've looked up to him through everything and he inspires me every day to be the best person I can possibly be.”

