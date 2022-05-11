 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parkway North: Mikenna Ham

Sports: Softball, soccer.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; scholar athlete award; honor roll.

Athletic bio: Softball: First team all-conference, all-district, all-region. MSHSAA and Kris Kellams sportsmanship awards.

Activities: Greenhouse and Garden Club president; student council vice president; Beta Chi Pi; Envirothon; coach youth lacrosse.

College: Quincy University.

Goal: “I would like to become an orthopedist or sports medicine physician to help prevent and heal injuries and get others back to their game.”

Favorite subject: Science! “I love learning about how things work and how we can solve problems and evolve!”

Favorite book: “The Book Thief.”

Role model: My parents. “They have worked so hard and have taught me what it means to be a good athlete, scholar and human being.”

