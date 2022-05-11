Parkway North: Mikenna Ham May 11, 2022 17 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Parkway North Mikenna Ham Scholar Athlete Sports: Softball, soccer.Academic bio: National Honor Society; scholar athlete award; honor roll.Athletic bio: Softball: First team all-conference, all-district, all-region. MSHSAA and Kris Kellams sportsmanship awards.Activities: Greenhouse and Garden Club president; student council vice president; Beta Chi Pi; Envirothon; coach youth lacrosse.College: Quincy University.Goal: “I would like to become an orthopedist or sports medicine physician to help prevent and heal injuries and get others back to their game.” Favorite subject: Science! “I love learning about how things work and how we can solve problems and evolve!”Favorite book: “The Book Thief.”Role model: My parents. “They have worked so hard and have taught me what it means to be a good athlete, scholar and human being.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Physician Sports Medicine Injury Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools P through S Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring