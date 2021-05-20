Parkway North: Tal Dean

Academic rank: Top 5 percent.
Sports: Baseball, basketball, soccer.
Academic bio: Honor roll; Dartmouth Book Award; AP Scholar; academic all-state soccer.
Athletic bio: October Parkway athlete of the month.Soccer: first team all-Suburban Conference, academic all-state, all-region. Baseball: honorable mention all-Suburban Conference, all-academic team.
Activities: National Honor Society; student council; Israeli Scouts; Special Olympics; orchestra.
College: Truman State University.
Goal: “I hope to discover new life forms and leave a lasting impact on the world.”
Favorite subject: Science.
Favorite book: “Can't Hurt Me” by David Goggin.
Favorite musician: Eminem.
Role model: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. “He exemplifies an unmatched work ethic and embodies everything I aspire to be. He proves that through hard work anything is possible and is one of the toughest people on the planet.”