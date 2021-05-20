Parkway South: Grace Ellington

Sports: Basketball, soccer.
Academic bio: Summa Cum Laude; math student of the month; MBCA academic all-state.
Athletic bio: Basketball: Finished career with second most assists in program history; first team all-conference, Mercy athlete of the month (2021); all-district team, all-conference defensive team (three times); second team all-conference (2018, 2020); honorable mention all-conference, all-conference sportsmanship (2019).
Activities: National Honor Society, youth basketball coach; volunteer: Special Olympics, Red Cross Blood Drive, St. Joseph Manchester Alumni.
College, major: Milwaukee School of Engineering, actuarial science.
Goal: “I want to graduate college and become an actuary. I hope I am involved in some sort of basketball program, hopefully coaching, because I love the sport. I also want to be a mom, especially a cat mom. My family has two cats right now and as I get older I'm looking to grow my cat family.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “Harry Potter” series. “I grew up on this series, I was actually in Harry Potter Book Club in middle school. We would do everything that they did in the books — get sorted into houses, play quidditch, have a great feast, and go on a horcrux hunt. I've reread the series at least once a year since 2011. And it's about time I start it again!”
Favorite musician: One Direction.
Role model: My mom. “She is one of the kindest people I know and would do anything for my sister and (me). She's taught me to try new things, be kind to others, and never let anything get in the way of your dreams. I love my mom and I'm going to miss her when I go away to school.”