Parkway South: Linnea Johansen

Sports: Basketball.
Academic bio: AP Scholar Award (2019); Summa Cum Laude (four years); National Honor Society; Mu Alpha Theta; English, Spanish and biology student of the month; KPLR 11 student athlete of the month (2019); academic all-state basketball (2020).
Athletic bio: Basketball: first team all-conference and team captain (2020); first team all-district, second team all-conference (2019); Suburban West Conference team champion (2017, 2018).
Activities: All-state orchestra (three years); St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra (2018-20); Webster University Young People’s Symphonic Orchestra (2016-18); Fellowship of Christian Athletes huddle leader (2017-20); co-coach of Future Lady Patriots 3rd-4th-grade team (2019-20); Summit Student Leadership Team (Evangelical Free Youth Group; 2018-20); worship leader 3rd-4th-grade Kid Connection (Evangelical Free, 2016-20); St. Louis Shooting Stars AAU team (2018, 2019); Spanish Club (2016-20).
College, major: Augustana College, music education. “And continue playing basketball! I chose this major because orchestra has always been a huge part of my life and I believe I can help young musicians to reach their musical potential.”
Goal: “I plan on teaching high school orchestra and being a basketball coach!”
Favorite subject: Orchestra. “It is a great outlet to destress in the middle of a busy day by relaxing and making music with friends. In addition to playing fun pieces and having a cohesive ‘family’ of musicians, participating in orchestra class enhances your creativity and ability to succeed in other subjects at school. All in all, orchestra is such a rewarding class to be a part of!”
Favorite book: “The Fault in our Stars” by John Green.
Favorite musician: Avi Kaplan.
Role model: My mom. “She always sees situations in a positive light and is very confident in herself. Most importantly, though, her dedication to growing her faith is something I strive to have.”
