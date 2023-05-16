Academic bio: Scholastic Golden Key Award; honor roll; 4.3 GPA; academic all-state volleyball; AP Scholar Award; excellence in mathematics competition winner (2022).
Athletic bio: Volleyball: Team MVP; team captain; member of West's Class 4 state runner-up team (2020); Class 4 all-state honorable mention (2020); AVP and BVNE beach nationals qualifier (four years). Track and field: State qualifier in 300-meter hurdles (finished 11th, 2022); part of school-record coed 1600 relay team (2023).
Activities: National Honor Society; National English Honor Society; Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honor Society); Feminist Club; Mental Health Awareness Club; Spanish Club; volunteered "about 168 hours" through various activities; hobbies: beach volleyball; playing the piano; reading; hanging out with friends and family; powerlifting; hiking; teaching my brother how to play volleyball.
Favorite subject: Science. “I love that it is an ever-expanding field with so many different opportunities to work with people and the environment. I've had many first-hand experiences in the medical field, particularly through shadowing doctors, which have only enhanced my love for the subject. Science classes have never been particularly easy for me; however, they provide a stimulating challenge that constantly keeps me on my toes. I find it fascinating how science can explain the world around us yet open us up to new questions.”
Favorite musician: The Weeknd.
Favorite book: “The Fred Factor: How Passion in Your Work and Life Can Turn the Ordinary into the Extraordinary” by Mark Sanborn.
Role model: My mother. “For starters, she was in the 1988 Olympics for field hockey, one of the highest accomplishments an athlete can achieve. Since then, she has worked tirelessly to provide my brother and I with the best opportunities possible. She makes it to almost all of my track meets and volleyball tournaments while balancing a job as one of the most successful saleswomen in pharmaceutical sales. I can always hear her voice the clearest when I'm running, and when I do, I know that she would support me even if I got last place. My mom is the reason I have such a desire to be extraordinary — she will support nothing less but love me all the same for who I am.”