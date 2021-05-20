Parkway West: Leah Selm

Sports: Soccer, cross country, basketball.
Academic bio: AP Scholar; scholar athlete, honor roll, National Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honors Society).
Athletic bio: Cross country: state team runner-up (2018, 2020); individual all-district and all-state. Soccer: all-conference, offensive MVP.
Activities: Captains Council, Blue Crew, DECA, High School Heroes. Volunteer: Folk Life Festival, tutoring students at Parkway West, helping out teachers, Special Olympics buddy.
College, major: University of Missouri, civil engineering.
Goal: “One of my dreams since I was a young girl is to become a professional athlete. I hope after my college career I can get the opportunity to play at that next level. School has also been a top priority of mine. When I am older I would like to have a job in civil engineering that I find joy in doing each and every day.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand.
Favorite musician: Khalid.
Role model: My older brother, Blake. “He is outstanding not only in the classroom, but also in sports and everyday life. He is humble, understands how to treat everyone kindly, and can lighten any room with his presence. Growing up I have always looked up to him and aspired to be just like him. Having such a strong role model has helped me to become a compassionate person that is dedicated to my sports and studies. He has truly made me a better person. He currently attends Purdue University studying civil engineering and running on the cross country and track team.”