Parkway West: Matt Loaney

Sports: Basketball, soccer, baseball.
Academic bio: MBCA academic all-star; 4.0 GPA; Hutchens/SGA Centennial Leaders Scholarship from Missouri State University as well as the Provost Scholarship.
Athletic bio: Soccer: first team all-conference (2019); first team all-region (2019); second team all-conference (2018). Basketball: honorable mention all-conference (2020); Pratte-Rodgers-Sodemann Hustle Award; sportsmanship athlete of the month (Feb. 2019); athlete of the month (Jan. 2020);
Activities: Club Mountains and Valleys; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; We Dine Together; special education mentor; Breakdown STL; church volunteer.
College: Missouri State University.
Goal: “I hope to accomplish leaving an impact wherever I go. I don't know what vocation I want to have as an adult but I do know there whatever it may be, I want it to be somewhere I can make a difference and positively impact the lives of others.”
Favorite subject: “My favorite high school subject was my PE mentor class where I would work with the students with special needs one on one and help them develop their abilities to be active. They are so joyful and are the best part of my school day.”
Favorite books: The Bible; and “Chronicles of Narnia” series by C.S. Lewis.
Favorite musician: Rend Collective.
Role model: My dad. “He loves people so well, he is patient, he pushes me to improve but doesn't pressure me to improve, he is encouraging, he is a leader, and he serves out of humility.”
