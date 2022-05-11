Parkway West: Will Bonnett

Academic bio: National Honor Society; highest honor roll; 4.1 cumulative grade point average.
Athletic bio: Swimming: Three Class 1 state championships (2021); Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team (2020, 2021); Speedo Sectionals title; Junior Nationals top-eight finish; hold eight school records (100 breaststroke, 200 IM, 500 freestyle, 200 free, 100 free, 50 free, 200 medley relay, 400 free relay). Water polo: Played for 2021 district championship team; Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team and first team all-district (2021).
Activities: Fishing club; jazz and concert choir; spikeball club; volunteering with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints; Boy Scouts of America (received Eagle Scout award); work on cars with father.
College: Brigham Young University.
Goal: “As of now, I'm not completely certain. Although I am certain I want to feel like I've contributed something to someone. Whether that is helping in the medical field, or creating a product that will hopefully change peoples’ lives, I am unsure, but I want to make a difference.”
Favorite subject: Science. “It helps make sense of things that are very deep and unique to the world we live in. Biology especially is unique in that it explains much of what goes on with the body, and this is interesting to me because of the practicality but also the depth of knowledge that we've been able to achieve as a world.”
Favorite book: “The Millionaire Next Door.”
Role model: My dad. “He embodies the characteristics of humility, understanding, hardworking, knowledge, supportiveness, caring, spiritual and so much more. He's taught me what it looks like to be a man and how to treat people. I've been very blessed with parents and many people around me who've helped me to become who I am.”