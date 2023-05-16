Academic bio: Academic all-conference for softball and soccer (2019-23); Renaissance Scholar Athlete (2019-2023; maintained 3.0 GPA while playing a varsity sport in total seven seasons); Most Valuable Pirate Award 2022 (awarded by staff member for exhibiting Pattonville's core values of respect, responsibility, or being involved); academic all-state (softball, 2022).
Athletic bio: Softball: All-conference first team utility player (2020-22); all-district first team infielder (2022); all-regional second team infielder (2022); team MVP (2022). Soccer: All-conference second team midfielder (2020-21).
Activities: Class of 2023 vice president (2020-present); student council (member 2020-22, co-president 2022-23); KEY Club International (member 2019-22, vice president 2022-23); club soccer (captain 2019-present); Pattonville Renaissance Club (2019-present); National Honor Society; Science National Honor Society; Rho Kappa (Social Studies Honor Society); National English Honor Society; Spanish National Honor Society. Volunteer: Bridgeton Kiwanis Club (worked at pancake breakfast, made wreaths for veterans); Disabled Athletes Sports Association; Drummond Elementary School; Holy Spirit Athletic Association (coached one fall season); Pattonville Early Childhood Center (summer school); Pattonville High Freshman transition day; Pattonville High tutoring; Pattonville Youth Sports Camps; Remington Traditional School; Special Olympics of Missouri.
College: Lindenwood University to play soccer and major in data science.
Favorite subject: Math. “It is challenging but is very methodical, so once you learn a couple of rules, it becomes easy to solve lots of different types of problems.”
Favorite musician: Bailey Zimmerman.
Role model: My sisters. “They exhibit all the traits I aim for every day. They have set a great example for me, not only in high school, but also by watching them find their individual interests and pursuing careers in those fields. I look up to their ambition, drive, and ability to accomplish so much while maintaining a work, school and home life balance.”