Pattonville: Emily Schrumpf

Academic rank: 5 of 385.
Sports: Soccer, softball, cross country.
Academic bio: Academic all-conference for softball (2016), cross country (2017), soccer (2017, 2018, 2019); George Washington University Book Award (2019); Lindenwood University's Young Artist and Their Teachers Exhibition: third place, printmaking (2019); St. Louis County outstanding student leader (2019); AP Scholar (2019); National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Soccer: second team all-conference (2019); honorable mention all-conference, sportsmanship away (2018). Softball: second team all-conference (2016).
Activities: National Art Honor Society treasurer; senior class vice president; student council; Rho Kappa; Key Club; Girls As Leaders Not Captains (GALXC); School Improvement Team (SIT); Board Student Administration Action Committee (BSAAC); more than 182 hours of community service. “I am most proud of my work at my former school, Remington Traditional, where I headed a project to paint murals with inspirational quotes on the walls around the school. I created designs and gathered other high school volunteers to go to Remington once a week after school and paint.”
College, major: University of Kansas, architecture.
Goal: “After obtaining a masters of architecture, I plan to become a licensed architect and return to the St. Louis area to revamp the areas around my home, bringing them a new energy.”
Favorite subjects: Art and math. “With art, I am able to express the ideas I envision in my head for other people and challenge myself to be creative with different media and compositions. Math for me is like a puzzle, you have to rely on a bunch of different pieces of knowledge you've learned over the course of many years in order to establish a set of steps to come to a conclusion.”
Favorite book: "The Righteous Mind" by Jonathan Haidt.
Favorite musician: Tenille Townes.
Role model: My older sister, Abigail. “She takes great pride in everything she does and is driven to soar above her peers in her academics and all of her leadership roles. She has taught me to set my goals high and that there is no limit on my dreams. She inspired me to look inside and discover my strengths and passions, allowing me to see what makes me unique. She always strives to better herself, and I feel extremely lucky to be able to follow in her footsteps and look up to her.”
