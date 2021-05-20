 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pattonville: Kaeli Benedict
0 comments

Pattonville: Kaeli Benedict

  • 0

Academic rank: 15 of 347.

Sports: Soccer, basketball.

Academic bio: MVP (Most Valuable Pirate), all-academic Team, Pattonville Scholar Activity award, Pattonville Citizenship award, Pattonville Academic Letter.

Athletic bio: Soccer: first team all-conference and all-region (twice); regional co-offensive player of the year, first team all-state, team captain (2019).

Activities: Student council, Roe Kappa, National Honor Society.

College: Missouri State University

Goal: “I want to become a pediatric physical therapist.”

Favorite subject: Science, specifically human anatomy.

Favorite book: “Red Queen” series.

Favorite musicians: Luke Bryan; Gabby Barrett.

Role model: My parents. “They both work their hardest to be the best at whatever they are doing and they push me to never give less than my best. My dad is a very hardworking person who is headstrong in his beliefs and my mom is very understanding and takes on leadership roles in many aspects of her life, which both inspire me greatly.”

Pattonville Kaeli Benedict

Pattonville Kaeli Benedict

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports