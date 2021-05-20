Pattonville: Kaeli Benedict

Academic rank: 15 of 347.
Sports: Soccer, basketball.
Academic bio: MVP (Most Valuable Pirate), all-academic Team, Pattonville Scholar Activity award, Pattonville Citizenship award, Pattonville Academic Letter.
Athletic bio: Soccer: first team all-conference and all-region (twice); regional co-offensive player of the year, first team all-state, team captain (2019).
Activities: Student council, Roe Kappa, National Honor Society.
College: Missouri State University
Goal: “I want to become a pediatric physical therapist.”
Favorite subject: Science, specifically human anatomy.
Favorite book: “Red Queen” series.
Favorite musicians: Luke Bryan; Gabby Barrett.
Role model: My parents. “They both work their hardest to be the best at whatever they are doing and they push me to never give less than my best. My dad is a very hardworking person who is headstrong in his beliefs and my mom is very understanding and takes on leadership roles in many aspects of her life, which both inspire me greatly.”