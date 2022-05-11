Pattonville: Keilah Wilkes May 11, 2022 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pattonville Keilah Wilkes Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 2.Sports: Cross Country, track and field.Academic bio: English Departmental Award (2019);- Science, Technology and Engineering Departmental Award (2020); Health Science Departmental Award (2021).Athletic bio: Cross Country: State medal winner (2019, 2020); all-conference (four years); school record. Track: State medal winner; all-conference (2019, 2021).Activities: National Honor Society president; senior class vice president; Science National Honor Society; Rho Kappa; cashier at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store. College: University of Hawai'i at Mānoa.Goal: “(Become) a biological engineer.”Favorite subject: Science (all branches of it). “It's always changing and there's always something new to learn.” People are also reading… Editorial: Alito's draft ruling is so self-contradictory that it calls court's judgment into question Steve Goedeker says his old company trashed his superstore St. Louis’ AT&T tower sells for $4.1 million, a fraction of its previous sale Yep, yep, Yepez: Rookie delivers double that snaps ninth-inning tie, slingshots Cardinals to 3-2 win ‘Not good for St. Louis’: Air Force proposes slashing Boeing St. Louis’ F-15EX line Grand jurors call St. Louis circuit attorney’s conduct ‘reprehensible’ Cardinals demote DeJong to Class AAA Memphis, set stage for Sosa's return With a 'different look' in lineup, O'Neill's bat makes noise on eve of arbitration hearing with Cardinals Boeing set to move headquarters to Arlington, Virginia Alabama jail official who helped inmate escape is dead after shooting herself Gordo: Shipping DeJong to Memphis would be a drastic measure Mother, wife, lawyer: Erin Hawley calls the fight to overturn Roe ‘the project of a lifetime’ Affidavit: At least $300,000 seized from Cure Violence worker's St. Louis apartment Controversial radio host Bob Romanik dead at 72 Bally Sports Midwest direct streaming will cost $16 to $20 per month Favorite book: “The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin.Role model: My parents. “They always manage to make something out of nothing and have provided me with lots of love and the proper tools to be a happy and successful individual.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Vice President Kappa Sport Athletics STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools P through S Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring