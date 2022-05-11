 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pattonville: Keilah Wilkes

Academic rank: 2.

Sports: Cross Country, track and field.

Academic bio: English Departmental Award (2019);- Science, Technology and Engineering Departmental Award (2020); Health Science Departmental Award (2021).

Athletic bio: Cross Country: State medal winner (2019, 2020); all-conference (four years); school record. Track: State medal winner; all-conference (2019, 2021).

Activities: National Honor Society president; senior class vice president; Science National Honor Society; Rho Kappa; cashier at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store.

College: University of Hawai'i at Mānoa.

Goal: “(Become) a biological engineer.”

Favorite subject: Science (all branches of it). “It's always changing and there's always something new to learn.”

Favorite book: “The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin.

Role model: My parents. “They always manage to make something out of nothing and have provided me with lots of love and the proper tools to be a happy and successful individual.”

