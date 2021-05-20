Piasa Southwestern: Brianna Roloff

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Softball, volleyball.
Academic bio: High honor roll; Silver Medallion; President's award; Illinois State Scholar.
Athletic bio: Softball: all-South Central Conference (first team, 2019; third team, 2018). Volleyball: all-South Central Conference (third team); all-Macoupin County tournament (twice); other tournament honors.
Activities: National Honor Society; Spanish Club; Community Service Club; Freshman Mentor; select softball; volunteer: Southwestern Middle School softball and volleyball programs.
College: Kaskaskia College.
Goal: “I hope to work in the sports management field as an adult. I also hope to accomplish all the goals I set for myself in the future.”
Favorite subject: Computer design.
Favorite book: “Wonder” by R. J. Palacio.
Favorite musician: Luke Combs
Role model: My coach, Ashlyn Robinson. "She has always taught me the importance of hard work. She also helped form me into the athlete and student I am today. Without her I wouldn't have the ambition and drive to excel in sports and in life.”