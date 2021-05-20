 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Piasa Southwestern: Brianna Roloff
0 comments

Piasa Southwestern: Brianna Roloff

  • 0

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Softball, volleyball.

Academic bio: High honor roll; Silver Medallion; President's award; Illinois State Scholar.

Athletic bio: Softball: all-South Central Conference (first team, 2019; third team, 2018). Volleyball: all-South Central Conference (third team); all-Macoupin County tournament (twice); other tournament honors.

Activities: National Honor Society; Spanish Club; Community Service Club; Freshman Mentor; select softball; volunteer: Southwestern Middle School softball and volleyball programs.

College: Kaskaskia College.

Goal: “I hope to work in the sports management field as an adult. I also hope to accomplish all the goals I set for myself in the future.”

Favorite subject: Computer design.

Favorite book: “Wonder” by R. J. Palacio.

Favorite musician: Luke Combs

Role model: My coach, Ashlyn Robinson. "She has always taught me the importance of hard work. She also helped form me into the athlete and student I am today. Without her I wouldn't have the ambition and drive to excel in sports and in life.”

Piasa Southwestern Brianna Roloff
Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports