Piasa Southwestern: Mayci Wilderman

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Volleyball, softball.
Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society; Silver Medallion Recipient; LCCC President's List.
Athletic bio: Softball: First team all-conference (three years); third team all-state; athlete of the month.
Activities: Pep club, NHS sponsored activities, volunteer work at local church.
College: Kaskaskia College.
Goal: "After finishing my two years at Kaskaskia College, I plan to attend a four-year university, major in criminal justice and pursue a career in law enforcement.”
Favorite subject: History. “I enjoyed learning about past events and what is occurring in the world today.”
Favorite book: "The Longest Ride” by Nicholas Sparks.
Favorite musician: Florida Georgia Line.
Role model: My dad. "He always supports me in my decisions and helps me grow as a person in athletics and in life.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.