Piasa Southwestern: Mayci Wilderman
0 comments

Piasa Southwestern: Mayci Wilderman

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Mayci Wilderman, Piasa Southwestern

Mayci Wilderman, Piasa Southwestern

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Volleyball, softball.

Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society; Silver Medallion Recipient; LCCC President's List.

Athletic bio: Softball: First team all-conference (three years); third team all-state; athlete of the month.

Activities: Pep club, NHS sponsored activities, volunteer work at local church.

College: Kaskaskia College.

Goal: "After finishing my two years at Kaskaskia College, I plan to attend a four-year university, major in criminal justice and pursue a career in law enforcement.”

Favorite subject: History. “I enjoyed learning about past events and what is occurring in the world today.”

Favorite book: "The Longest Ride” by Nicholas Sparks.

Favorite musician: Florida Georgia Line.

Role model: My dad. "He always supports me in my decisions and helps me grow as a person in athletics and in life.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports