Principia: Jacob Warrick

Academic rank: Top 5.
Sports: Wrestling, football, track and field.
Academic bio: National Spanish Honor Society, Paul Brown Chemistry award, Rensselaer Medal award, National Merit Scholarship Letter of Commendation, Cum Laude.
Athletic bio: Principia Scholar Athlete, athlete of the Week. Football: most valuable defensive player, most valuable player, Honor Core Value award, team captain. Wrestling: Garrett Moulton award, team captain.
Activities: Dominican Republic Service Trip, Simunye Service Trip.
College: Principia College.
Goal: “I hope to one day become an aerospace engineer and to work on designing rockets and planes.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: The Bible.
Role model: My dad. “He exemplifies excellence in everything he does, he has incredible work ethic, he's extremely unselfish, and he's always willing to help and guide me.”