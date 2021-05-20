 Skip to main content
Principia: Jacob Warrick
Principia: Jacob Warrick

Academic rank: Top 5.

Sports: Wrestling, football, track and field.

Academic bio: National Spanish Honor Society, Paul Brown Chemistry award, Rensselaer Medal award, National Merit Scholarship Letter of Commendation, Cum Laude.

Athletic bio: Principia Scholar Athlete, athlete of the Week. Football: most valuable defensive player, most valuable player, Honor Core Value award, team captain. Wrestling: Garrett Moulton award, team captain.

Activities: Dominican Republic Service Trip, Simunye Service Trip.

College: Principia College.

Goal: “I hope to one day become an aerospace engineer and to work on designing rockets and planes.”

Favorite subject: Math.

Favorite book: The Bible.

Role model: My dad. “He exemplifies excellence in everything he does, he has incredible work ethic, he's extremely unselfish, and he's always willing to help and guide me.”

