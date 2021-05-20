Priory: Brody Whalen

Sports: Cross country, track and field (four years in each).
Academic bio: 4.5 student; 1st Honors (freshman-senior); Joel Huelsmann Award (sophomore); Annual Catholic Appeal Scholarship (junior); Dartmouth College Award (junior); Notre Dame Club of Saint Louis Scholarship (senior).
Athletic bio: Cross Country: conference champion (2020-21); all-state, team captain, school record (2020); first team all-Metro League (four times); first team all-district and state qualifier (2018-20); newcomer of the year (2017). Track: all-Metro League (1600 and 3200); sectional qualifier in 3200 (2019).
Activities: Cooking Club president; Youth Leadership Saint Louis; Mercy Hospital St. Louis volunteer; Tutoria president; chess club; Diversity club; Junior Classical League; Student Ambassador; Math Madness; Scholar Bowl; theater; Medicine and Science Club; swim team.
College: University of Notre Dame.
Goal: “I aspire to reach a point in life wherein I can harmoniously serve my community, provide for my family, lead those who seek guidance, and of course, run.”
Favorite subject: Math. “It is simple and straight to the point ... sort of like cross country and track.”
Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.
Favorite musician: Kanye West.
Role model: My dad. “I have seen him in an exhausted state many times, and he still always manages to put others’ desires before those of his own. He also never misses a meet, and often finds coverage at work just to come to my races. My dad has been my biggest fan since the day I started running.”