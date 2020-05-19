Priory: Dalton Bingman

Sports: Football, wrestling, lacrosse.
Academic bio: First Honors; Harvard Book Award (2019); freshman History Award; academic all-state in football (2019).
Athletic bio: Football: All-state second team (2019); all-conference first team (2018-19); all-conference second team (2016-17); National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award; Wrestling: all-conference first team (2018-19); all-conference second team (2016-17); All-Metro (2020); state champion at 220 pounds (2019, 2020).
Activities: Volunteer work at nursing home.
College, major: Washington University.
Goal: "I hope to one day be as good of a man as my father, Justin Bingman. I would never be where I’m at today without him and his continuous support over the years with academics, athletics and building character. I aspire to provide this same support for my kids one day and give them all the tools to succeed as my dad has done for me.”
Favorite subject: Biology. “It is fascinating to learn about life from both microscopic and macroscopic perspectives and all of the ways in which each organism functions and contributes to the surrounding environment.”
Favorite book: "Game of Thrones” by George R.R. Martin.
Favorite musician: Lil Uzi Vert.
Role model: My father. “His hard work and determination to provide for his family and be the greatest person he can be, as both a father and a husband, embodies every aspect of a well-rounded and successful man.”
