Academic bio: All AP courses, achieving a 4.56 GPA on a 4.5 scale; Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medal (2022) for student with highest achievement in mathematics and science; Mathematics Departmental Award (2023) for student who has demonstrated the highest level of success in mathematics; AP Scholar with Honor Award (2021, 2022, 2023).
Athletic bio: Missouri Class 2 boys state champion (2021, 2022); member of Class 2 team state champion (2021); Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team (2021, 2022); team captain (2022, 2023); USTA St. Louis male player of the year (2022); Schnuck's athlete of the week (2022); USTA Sportsmanship Award (2019, 2020).
Activities: Founded and presiding president of the Priory High School Engineering Club (2021-2023); participated in "Sleep Out" (Homeless Shelter) event organized by Covenant House (2022, 2023); Special Olympics (2021, 2022); tutored junior high algebra students (2021, 2022); squad Leader for military prep group, Patriot Training Foundation (2022, 2023).
College: United States Military Academy-West Point. “I plan to earn an engineering degree and upon earning my commission be assigned to the Corps of Engineers branch of the Army. I plan to remain in the Army devolving my skills to lead our country while pursuing a master's degree. I have a keen interest in aerospace engineering, particularity for its application in space travel.”
Favorite subject: Mathematics. “Because of its countless uses in everyday situations and how it challenges myself to solve complex problems. Math has many aspects that allow me to constantly have different problems to solve.”
‘Pure mathematics is, in its way, the poetry of logical ideas.’ — Albert Einstein
Favorite musician: Bruno Mars.
Favorite book: “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance” by Angela Duckworth.
Role model: “To me, role models are people who have helped my perspective on life; I have several. My tennis coaches, Troy Bray, Max Shapiro, and Carl Walker, have instilled in me humility, respect, and integrity. It is easy to exhibit class when you win, but one’s integrity is displayed when defeated. My Patriot Training coach, Keath Hausher, reinforces living and leading honorably and never giving up. My parents are my pillars of strength. They are my constant guide and give me the moral courage to battle obstacles in life.”