Sports: Cross country, cheerleading, track and field.
Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; valedictorian; Superintendent's Honor Roll; Graduation Marshall (junior year); September student of the month.
Athletic bio: Illinois Cheer Coaches Association Scholar Athlete; basketball cheerleading: best motions (two years); team MVP (2020-21). Cross Country: Most valuable runner (2021, 2022); most improved (2021); all-conference (2021). Track and field: Most valuable long-distance runner (2022).
Activities: National Honor Society; academic challenge; student council; math team; drama club; Believe in Kindness; speech and debate; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; science club; sing in praise band at church for Sunday services; love to play guitar and sing with my father at gigs.
Favorite subject: Math. “It has always come naturally to me. We work hard and it is one of the only classes that I find challenging. I can see myself in a career in math. Math class can be a struggle sometimes but I would not be where I am today without my struggle.”
Favorite musician: Matthew West.
Favorite book: “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” by Suzanne Collins.
Role model: My mother. “She loves selflessly and gives so much for our family. She has been there every step of my life and every big or small decision. I don't know what I'll do in college next year when we'll live three hours apart. Everything that I ask for she does her very best to deliver, sacrificing her time and energy in the process. I have never truly expressed my gratefulness, even though she deserves much more than that. I don't say this enough, but I love you Mom, and thanks for everything.”