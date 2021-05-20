 Skip to main content
Red Bud: Merideth Whelan
Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Cross country, basketball, softball.

Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society; honor roll; student of the month.

Athletic bio: Cross Country: all-conference (2021), conference team champion (2020, 2021), most improved (2021). Basketball: team captain (2021), hustle award (2020), best defensive player (2021). Softball: JV coach's award (2019), varsity most improved (2019).

Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes, math team, Spanish Club, Interact Club, Book Club, volunteer at local church.

College, major: Southeast Missouri State University, nursing.

Goal: “I hope to become a nurse. I want to help ease people's pain and be remembered for my kindness, positivity, and skill.”

Favorite subject: English.

Favorite book: “Sadie” by Courtney Summers.

Favorite musician: Maddie & Tae.

Role model: My mom. “She puts others above herself, always making sure my brothers and I have everything we need. She also pushes me to do and be the best I can. Most importantly, she taught me to keep my head up when I make mistakes and learn from them. She is strong, and I would be lucky to grow up and become like her.”

 Scholar Athlete
