Red Bud: Samantha Lucht

Samantha Lucht, Red Bud

Academic rank: 11.

Sports: Volleyball, basketball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; student of the month; honor roll.

Athletic bio: Volleyball: most aces (2019). Basketball: Sparta all-tournament team (2019); all-conference (2019)

Activities: Science Club; Spanish club; math team; academic challenge team; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; FBLA.

College, major: Maryville University, pre-physical therapy.

Goal: “I hope to become a physical therapist, I want be able to help people be able to get back to their daily lives and pursue their dreams just like they helped me.”

Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology.

Favorite book: “Paperweight” by Meg Haston.

Favorite musician: Luke Combs.

Role model: My mom. “She taught me that even when things don't seem like they are going your way that if you keep your head high and work hard; you can achieve anything you set your mind to. She showed me that not everything comes easily but if you truly believe in what you are doing, then you can achieve it.”

