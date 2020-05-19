Ritenour: Alyssa Lane

Academic rank: 33 of 335.
Sports: Swimming.
Academic bio: Teacher Choice Award; Academic Letter; National Honor Society; A+ Program.
Athletic bio: Most improved; most dedicated; most valuable player; set school’s 100 breaststroke record.
Activities: RCO; yearbook; teaching swim lessons; Flyers Aquatic Swim Team.
College: Maryville University.
Goal: “While swimming for Maryville, I hope to accomplish more goals like dropping time in my events as well as breaking more records. After college, I hope to be a chiropractor. My goal is to be a chiropractor for a professional athletic team like the Cardinals or Blues.”
Favorite subject: Anatomy. “I enjoy learning about the body. It is interesting to learn about all the muscles and bones.”
Favorite book: "The Lovely Bones”
Favorite musician: Lauren Sanderson.
Role model: My Aunt Emily. “She worked hard to play softball in college and she earned a degree in something she loves to do. She has shown me to work hard to accomplish my goals as well as staying true to who I am.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.