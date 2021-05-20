Ritenour: Guadalupe Rico

Academic rank: 10 of 381.
Sports: Volleyball, soccer, swimming.
Academic bio: Mu Alpha Theta (president), National Honor Society, 4.0 and top 10 (all four years).
Athletic bio: Best offensive player (2017-2018), MVP award (2019-2020), varsity captain (2020-2021).
Activities: Work at Panda Express. "I also have a small business where I sell personalized keychains."
College, major: Maryville University, nursing.
Goal: “I want to become a nurse and work in the NICU or delivery room.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “Runaway Twin.”
Favorite music: “My favorite music to listen to is Spanish music.”
Role model: My mom. “I have seen my mom in her highs and lows. She is a very hardworking woman. She has done so much for my five siblings and me. She has pushed us all to become better people and continue to dream big and accomplish our goals.”