Riverview Gardens: Amonye Allen May 11, 2022 26 min ago

Riverview Amonye Allen Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 17.Sports: Girls basketball.Academic bio: Honor roll.Athletic bio: All-conference.College: Lincoln Trail College.Goal: "I want to accomplish going to college and finishing school completely."Favorite subject: Math. "I feel like that's something I've always been good at."Favorite book: "To Kill a Mockingbird." Role model: My mom. "She makes sure I'm taking good routes with everything that I do. She also lets me know the best ways to get stuff done."