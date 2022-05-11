 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riverview Gardens: Amonye Allen

Academic rank: 17.

Sports: Girls basketball.

Academic bio: Honor roll.

Athletic bio: All-conference.

College: Lincoln Trail College.

Goal: “I want to accomplish going to college and finishing school completely.”

Favorite subject: Math. “I feel like that’s something I’ve always been good at.”

Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

Role model: My mom. “She makes sure I’m taking good routes with everything that I do. She also lets me know the best ways to get stuff done.”

