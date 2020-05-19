Riverview Gardens: MaKiyha Pratt
Riverview Gardens: MaKiyha Pratt

Academic rank: 6.

Sports: Volleyball, soccer, cheerleading.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll; three top 10 trophies.

Athletic bio: Captain of all three varsity sports.

Activities: Future Business Leadership of America; Link Crew; STAMP.

College: Missouri Western State.

Goal: "I hope to accomplish becoming a marriage and family therapist.”

Favorite subject: AP English. “I enjoy reading, writing and the fact of having a better understanding on the topic that I am writing about.”

Favorite book: "On the Come Up” by Angie Thomas.

Favorite musician: Rod Wave.

Role model: My mother. “She is a strong woman and pushes through anything. She has always been there for me, I know that she is always going to be in my corner when I need her.”

