Riverview Gardens: MaKiyha Pratt

Academic rank: 6.
Sports: Volleyball, soccer, cheerleading.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll; three top 10 trophies.
Athletic bio: Captain of all three varsity sports.
Activities: Future Business Leadership of America; Link Crew; STAMP.
College: Missouri Western State.
Goal: "I hope to accomplish becoming a marriage and family therapist.”
Favorite subject: AP English. “I enjoy reading, writing and the fact of having a better understanding on the topic that I am writing about.”
Favorite book: "On the Come Up” by Angie Thomas.
Favorite musician: Rod Wave.
Role model: My mother. “She is a strong woman and pushes through anything. She has always been there for me, I know that she is always going to be in my corner when I need her.”
