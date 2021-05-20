Riverview Gardens: Sharina Fowler

Academic rank: 3.
Sports: Volleyball.
Academic bio: AP classes; top 10 (four years); proficient on every EOC; National Honor Society; honor roll; Summa Cum Laude; student of the month (twice); Senior Class president.
Athletic bio: Sportsmanship by other schools on behalf of SPHSAAA.
Activities: Scored a 2 on violin solo and a 2 on choir solo; speech and debate team historian (2018-19); College Ambassador; student council; JSLT president; Gateway 2 Change; ETS; more than 30 community service hours; Link Crew leader.
College: Western Illinois University.
Goal: “I hope to make it through college. I hope to graduate at the top of my college class. Then soon after join the Navy, where I can gain background experience with my degree. Then after I hope to be able to go to Quantico in Virginia and graduate from there. Where then after I am put into a field office in a city of my choosing where I will give the FBI years of my time before transferring to the NSA I hope while doing this I do not allow the world to tear me down with the negative thoughts. When I say I am going to do something. I am going to do something regardless of if other people fear it, because this is my life.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “The other Wes Moore” by Wes Moore.
Favorite musician: John Legend.
Role model: My mother. “Her strong words of encouragement, and her dedication, and drive to make sure her children are great and successful is what motivates me. Her caring, and loving me unconditionally is what makes me want to go harder, and be better than what my family is known for. I want to keep the FOWLER name alive, and in a good way. I am the first to go to graduate high school, the first to go to college. I want to set a base for the Fowlers, and knock the generational curse. I am the change, and thanks to my mother for motivating me I know I will succeed. I will not just do it for me but for us.”