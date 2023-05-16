Riverview Gardens: Trinity Roberts May 16, 2023 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riverview Gardens Scholar Athlete Trinity Roberts Academic rank: 5.Sports: Softball, basketball.Academic bio: Honor roll; National Honor Society; Missouri Access Scholarship recipient.Athletic bio: Sportsmanship award; honorable mention all-conference.Activities: Marching band; jazz band; College Bound.College: The Temptations.Favorite subject: Math. “Because there's only one answer to a problem.”Favorite musician: Webster University. Favorite book: “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”Role model: My mother. “After all she's been through she is still a strong, loving, caring person.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Schools P through S