Roosevelt: Alex Mugisha

Academic rank: 3 of 129.
Sports: Football, track and field.
Academic bio: Honor roll; academic all-state.
Athletic bio: Two-time first-team all-conference and all-district offensive lineman; all-state offensive lineman; Roosevelt lineman of the year.
Activities: Boys and Girls Club; tutor; chess.
College: Lincoln University to play football.
Goal: "Get master’s degree and move back home to Africa and work my way up to be president.”
Favorite subject: Science. “It’s important to know what’s around us and the better you understand science the better you understand life.”
Favorite book: “Maniac McGee” by Jerry Spinelli.
Favorite musicians: Gherbo; Lil Baby.
Role model: "Coach Trey Porter, Mr. Stocking, Mr. Perkins, and Coach J because they know how to fight for their purpose and not the money. Their purpose is to help inspire and motivate the youth.”
