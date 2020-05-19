Roosevelt: Alex Mugisha
Roosevelt: Alex Mugisha

Alex Mugisha, Roosevelt

Alex Mugisha, Roosevelt

Academic rank: 3 of 129.

Sports: Football, track and field.

Academic bio: Honor roll; academic all-state.

Athletic bio: Two-time first-team all-conference and all-district offensive lineman; all-state offensive lineman; Roosevelt lineman of the year.

Activities: Boys and Girls Club; tutor; chess.

College: Lincoln University to play football.

Goal: "Get master’s degree and move back home to Africa and work my way up to be president.”

Favorite subject: Science. “It’s important to know what’s around us and the better you understand science the better you understand life.”

Favorite book: “Maniac McGee” by Jerry Spinelli.

Favorite musicians: Gherbo; Lil Baby.

Role model: "Coach Trey Porter, Mr. Stocking, Mr. Perkins, and Coach J because they know how to fight for their purpose and not the money. Their purpose is to help inspire and motivate the youth.”

