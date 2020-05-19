Rosati-Kain: Bridget Hurley
0 comments

Rosati-Kain: Bridget Hurley

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Bridget Hurley, Rosati-Kain

Bridget Hurley, Rosati-Kain

Academic rank: 2.

Sports: Volleyball, soccer, swimming.

Academic bio: Salutatorian; first honors (2016-20); National Honor Society; World Wide Technology Hack-a-Thon team member.

Athletic bio: Volleyball: captain; all-conference first team; all-district; four-time district champion; Soccer: captain; all-conference first team; all-region; offensive MVP (2019); three-time district and sectional champion; Swimming: captain; all-conference.

Activities: Math National Honor Society (Mu Alpha Theta); Kougar Outreach Club, Rosati-Kain ambassador.

College: Emory University.

Goal: "I hope to have a successful yet meaningful career that I love and make an impact in the business world.”

Favorite subject: Math. “It is interesting yet challenging at the same time.”

Favorite book: "What I Know For Sure” by Oprah Winfrey.

Favorite musician: Harry Styles.

Role model: My parents and my sisters. "My parents have always been my biggest supporters and have sacrificed a lot for me. They have shown me the importance of hard work and dedication. My sisters have always set a good example for me. They are always caring, dependable, and positive.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports