 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rosati-Kain: Hanna Al-Baaj
0 comments

Rosati-Kain: Hanna Al-Baaj

  • 0

Sports: Basketball, soccer, cross country.

Academic bio: Honor roll (four years); Missouri State All Inclusive Excellence Scholarship; Missouri State Academic Distinction Scholarship.

Athletic bio: Basketball: conference offensive player of the year (2021); first team all-conference and team captain (three years); second team all-conference (one year); scores more than 1,000 points; Post-Dispatch player of the week (2018). Soccer: all-conference and second team all-state (two years).

Activities: Working out.

College: Missouri State University.

Goal: “Neonatal nurse.”

Favorite subject: Anatomy. “I really want to be a neonatal nurse when I’m older. Anatomy class is a very good intro to what I’ll be studying in college.”

Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.

Favorite musician: Olivia O’Brien.

Role model: My sister, Salema. “She is 2 years older than me and I’ve looked up to her my entire life. She is intelligent, beautiful, kind and everything I strived to be.”

Rosati-Kain Hanna Al-Baaj

Rosati-Kain Hanna Al-Baaj

 Scholar Athlete
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports