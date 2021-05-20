Rosati-Kain: Hanna Al-Baaj

Sports: Basketball, soccer, cross country.
Academic bio: Honor roll (four years); Missouri State All Inclusive Excellence Scholarship; Missouri State Academic Distinction Scholarship.
Athletic bio: Basketball: conference offensive player of the year (2021); first team all-conference and team captain (three years); second team all-conference (one year); scores more than 1,000 points; Post-Dispatch player of the week (2018). Soccer: all-conference and second team all-state (two years).
Activities: Working out.
College: Missouri State University.
Goal: “Neonatal nurse.”
Favorite subject: Anatomy. “I really want to be a neonatal nurse when I’m older. Anatomy class is a very good intro to what I’ll be studying in college.”
Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee.
Favorite musician: Olivia O’Brien.
Role model: My sister, Salema. “She is 2 years older than me and I’ve looked up to her my entire life. She is intelligent, beautiful, kind and everything I strived to be.”