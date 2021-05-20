 Skip to main content
Roxana: Macie Lucas
Roxana: Macie Lucas

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Soccer, basketball, volleyball, cross country.

Academic bio: High honor roll; academic excellence (GPA 3.5 or better); presidents academic excellence (GPA 3.7 or better); RHS attendance award; Silver Medallion; National Honor Society; IHSA all-state academic honorable mention.

Athletic bio: Advantage News athlete of the month (Jan. 2021); cross country: county and conference team champion; volleyball: Advantage News player of the year (2019); second and third team all-conference; soccer: conference and regional team champion (2018, 2019); first and second team all-conference; honorable mention all-sectional.

Activities: Student council; class secretary; National Honor Society secretary; pep club; Busey Bank Financial literacy program; Mississippi Valley regional blood drive; youth volleyball helper; vacation Bible school; student council Kids Christmas.

College: Columbia College.

Goal: “My long-term goals are to graduate with my accounting degree, pass my CPA exam and contribute to the business world.”

Favorite subject: Math. “Because of the structure and knowing that there is always a certain answer.”

Favorite book: “The Bell Jar” by Sylvia Plath.

Favorite musician: Chris Young.

Role model: My sister. “She pushes me in every aspect of life. I have learned so much from her and admire her for her determination for success, her ability to talk and be friends with anyone, and her kindness.”

