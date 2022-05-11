 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roxana: Nolan Tolbert

Roxana Nolan Tolbert

Academic rank: 6 of 113.

Sports: Soccer, baseball, basketball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; Silver Medallion (top 8% of graduating class); President's Academic Excellence (GPA 3.5+); Academic Achievement Award (GPA 3.8+).

Athletic bio: Soccer: all-conference; best teammate award; MVP. Basketball: 110% award.

Activities: Student Council chief of staff; Extreme Team (pep club); Fellowship of Christian Athletes; student council kids' Christmas; Operation Christmas Child; student ambassador.

College: SIU Edwardsville.

Goal: “My dream is to push myself to become an electrical engineer. This is something that I have wanted to do for a while. However my ultimate goal is to be happy and content with what I do in life.”

Favorite subject: Chemistry. “It is something that I have excelled in and I have been able to challenge myself in. I also enjoy the different labs and experiments that we do in the class.”

Favorite book: “No More Excuses” by Sam Silverstein.

Role model: “My parents. They are the ones that have set the examples for me and taught me many important life lessons. They are the people that I continue to look up to every day.”

