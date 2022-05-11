Roxana: Nolan Tolbert May 11, 2022 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roxana Nolan Tolbert Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 6 of 113.Sports: Soccer, baseball, basketball.Academic bio: National Honor Society; Silver Medallion (top 8% of graduating class); President's Academic Excellence (GPA 3.5+); Academic Achievement Award (GPA 3.8+).Athletic bio: Soccer: all-conference; best teammate award; MVP. Basketball: 110% award.Activities: Student Council chief of staff; Extreme Team (pep club); Fellowship of Christian Athletes; student council kids' Christmas; Operation Christmas Child; student ambassador. College: SIU Edwardsville.Goal: “My dream is to push myself to become an electrical engineer. This is something that I have wanted to do for a while. However my ultimate goal is to be happy and content with what I do in life.”Favorite subject: Chemistry. “It is something that I have excelled in and I have been able to challenge myself in. I also enjoy the different labs and experiments that we do in the class.” People are also reading… Editorial: Alito's draft ruling is so self-contradictory that it calls court's judgment into question Steve Goedeker says his old company trashed his superstore St. Louis’ AT&T tower sells for $4.1 million, a fraction of its previous sale Yep, yep, Yepez: Rookie delivers double that snaps ninth-inning tie, slingshots Cardinals to 3-2 win ‘Not good for St. Louis’: Air Force proposes slashing Boeing St. Louis’ F-15EX line Grand jurors call St. Louis circuit attorney’s conduct ‘reprehensible’ With a 'different look' in lineup, O'Neill's bat makes noise on eve of arbitration hearing with Cardinals Cardinals demote DeJong to Class AAA Memphis, set stage for Sosa's return Boeing set to move headquarters to Arlington, Virginia Alabama jail official who helped inmate escape is dead after shooting herself Gordo: Shipping DeJong to Memphis would be a drastic measure Mother, wife, lawyer: Erin Hawley calls the fight to overturn Roe ‘the project of a lifetime’ Affidavit: At least $300,000 seized from Cure Violence worker's St. Louis apartment Bally Sports Midwest direct streaming will cost $16 to $20 per month Controversial radio host Bob Romanik dead at 72 Favorite book: “No More Excuses” by Sam Silverstein.Role model: “My parents. They are the ones that have set the examples for me and taught me many important life lessons. They are the people that I continue to look up to every day.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools P through S Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring