Roxana: Taylor Campbell

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Bowling, track and field, volleyball.
Academic bio: Sons of the American Revolution Outstanding Citizen Award; Rotary Youth Leadership award; Scholastic Achievement award; Academic Achievement with a 4.4 GPA; President’s Award; Lewis and Clark Community College Dean’s List (dual credit student); Illinois State Scholar; Illinois Principal Association student representative; D.A.R.E. role model; Silver Medallion recipient; Wood River Rotary Club Junior Rotarian; National Honor Society secretary.
Athletic bio: Bowling: Roxana most valuable bowler (senior); team captain; 110 percent award (freshman, junior); undefeated conference champions, first time in school history; highest game series in conference and highest game (2020). Track: team captain.
Activities: Empowered Youth; Talent Search; Saturday Scholars; Letterman Club; Spanish Cub; mock trial; student council vice president; Extreme Team; Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader; Business Club public events coordinator; scholastic bowl team captain; youth summer church camp counselor; Student Ambassadors Program; Salvation Army bellringer; tutor for Roxana Junior High students.
College, major: Grand Canyon University, business management.
Goal: “In the future, I can see myself taking an adventure where I can express myself and be free to introduce my views and ideas to the world; therefore, I have faith that my degree and the opportunities at Grand Canyon University will allow me to discover my true purpose and my complete passion in life. Currently, I will travel any path that I am given and therefore I am not set on staying in Arizona my whole life, nor am I planning to stay in Illinois. In five years, I see myself possibly starting a life and maybe my own business, ultimately making a difference.”
Favorite subject: History. “I really enjoyed learning about history and how the past has shaped the present and, in turn, the future. Getting to uncover different civilizations and how we have evolved as a species is incredible and I personally love to learn about different cultures as well. I have found that my interest in travel comes from the inspiration of history through art, structures, and cultures. Therefore, history is my favorite subject for all it has to offer as a source of inspiration.”
Favorite book: “It's Not Supposed to be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst.
Favorite musician: Lauren Daigle.
Role model: “As a Christian, my ultimate role model is Jesus Christ; however, my father has always encouraged me in my life throughout all of my activities, accomplishments, and my spiritual walk with God. He is the one who pushes me to do my best and to never let anyone talk me down from an idea or to stand against those who try to bring me down. My father is my greatest fan and my rock, teaching me everything and helping me become the woman I am today.”
