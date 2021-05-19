Scholar Athlete spotlight: Columbia's James displays old-school attitude

On the field or the court, James goes about his business like he’s from another era. There’s no trash talking or showboating in his game. Instead he has a quiet confidence that permeates those around him.

“He’s unbelievably polite,” Columbia soccer coach Jason Mathenia said. “He does everything the right way. He’s down to earth. You wish you had more like him.”

The 5-foot-9 and 150-pound James credits his family for how he handles himself. One person in particular that has impacted James is his maternal grandfather, Clifford Papenberg. Now 90, Papenberg served in the military during the Korean War. Upon returning to the area he took up working on the family farm. Not long after a farming accident took his right arm.

“He was right handed and lost his right arm,” James said.

Despite the injury, Papenberg continued living his life the way he wanted to and continued to work the farm every day. Papenberg’s example has inspired James in ways that will stick with him the rest of his life.

“It’s just amazing to me,” James said. “He’s out there proving people wrong every day and I love it.”