Scholar Athlete spotlight: Grandview's Jones follows family tradition of helping others

The group served at a nursing home, painted a former school and mowed an elderly woman’s grass.

Jones also makes a difference locally with the youth group, raising money and collecting food and personal hygiene products for homeless youth in Jefferson County. They also have a box night, where the group spends a night in a box to understand the plight of the homeless.

“It's definitely different,” Jones said. “You don't get to shower when you wake up in the morning and the ground’s always hard and it's cold. It's always raining. I think one year it snowed on us when we did it. Of course, we had these nice sleeping bags that we bought and all this stuff, but it's harsh. It's horrible because there's some of my classmates that I know that don't have beds to go home to at nighttime and it definitely puts things in perspective.”

Though it may seem school comes easy to Jones, that hasn’t always been the case.

She remembers struggling with reading when she was younger and having to stay in during recess for extra reading.

“We just kept working with her,” said Megan’s mother, Jaime Jones. “We would read to her and have her read to us. She caught on pretty quickly.”