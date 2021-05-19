Scholar Athlete spotlight: Highland's Sutton finds peace in the water

HIGHLAND, Ill. — The stillness of the water is only disturbed by the sound of a boat.
It is paradise for Highland High senior Evan Sutton.
Sutton is at peace in the middle of a lake with a fishing pole in his hand.
"It's very relaxing being on the water, just enjoying nature around you," Sutton said.
What started as a hobby with a group of friends standing on a bank by a pond, has blossomed into a full-blown passion for Sutton and has helped give him a goal for his future.
"It was fun to get out and enjoy the weather back then, so I decided to try out for the bass fishing team my freshman year and I made it," Sutton said. "After that, my dad and I invested a lot of our time researching because we wanted to figure out how to catch more fish."
Sutton, a state champion bass fisherman as well as a Class 2A Sectional runner-up in golf, is off to McKendree University to pursue his passion in both sports.
He will also major in Engineering while at the Great Lakes Valley Conference school.
When Sutton came home after making the varsity fishing team as a freshman, her and his father Mike Sutton, began studying about bass fishing and its intricacies.
"Bass Fishing is unlike any other sport," Highland and McKendree bass fishing coach Jon Rinderer said. "Imagine an Easter Egg hunt on a 50,000-acre field. It's kind of like playing golf blindfolded. You don't know where the hole is and you're kind of randomly searching for that hole and that's the fish."
They learned about the different techniques on how to cast a line, different types of baits and lures for certain kinds of fish. But the aspect that stood out to the elder Sutton was having multiple different poles with different types of baits ready to go at any given time.
"It was very frustrating to start," Sutton said. "Probably the first six months we were out on the lake every weekend and maybe getting one or two fish at a time."
But after continued practice, their expertise on the water grew exponentially.
It grew so quickly that by his sophomore season, Sutton helped the Bulldogs bring home the Illinois High School Association Bass Fishing state championship.
"The biggest thing for Evan has been the amount of time that he's spent on the water in a boat, searching for fish on various lakes," Rinderer said. "The more you do that, the more you develop that ability to locate the fish on any given body on any given time."
Some of the mental fortitudes he's picked up from his time on the water have helped him on the golf course for his four seasons at Highland.
"His scoring average improved every year and once you get to a certain level, it gets harder and harder to move the needle down and he did," Highland golf course Brent James said.
The chance to compete in both sports helped lure Sutton to McKendree University.
"I would love to be a pro fisher or pro golfer, but Plan B is working for some fishing or golf company designing clubs or baits," Sutton said.
Sutton has already tinkered with designing custom lures and baits with molds and some woodworking.
Rinderer has seen some of his past athletes make big splashes in the pro world on the commercial side of fishing.
"I think Evan heard what some of these guys are doing and thought that sounded like fun for him," Rinderer said. "I'm not a golfer, but I know he's a tremendous golfer and I can see him designing those clubs too."
Sutton is ready to become a two-sport college athlete.
"That work ethic isn't just out there for sports," James said. "He is super focused in the classroom as well. It's going to be challenging, but if anybody can do it, it's Evan.