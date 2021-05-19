Scholar Athlete spotlight: Highland's Sutton finds peace in the water

"Bass Fishing is unlike any other sport," Highland and McKendree bass fishing coach Jon Rinderer said. "Imagine an Easter Egg hunt on a 50,000-acre field. It's kind of like playing golf blindfolded. You don't know where the hole is and you're kind of randomly searching for that hole and that's the fish."

They learned about the different techniques on how to cast a line, different types of baits and lures for certain kinds of fish. But the aspect that stood out to the elder Sutton was having multiple different poles with different types of baits ready to go at any given time.

"It was very frustrating to start," Sutton said. "Probably the first six months we were out on the lake every weekend and maybe getting one or two fish at a time."

But after continued practice, their expertise on the water grew exponentially.

It grew so quickly that by his sophomore season, Sutton helped the Bulldogs bring home the Illinois High School Association Bass Fishing state championship.

"The biggest thing for Evan has been the amount of time that he's spent on the water in a boat, searching for fish on various lakes," Rinderer said. "The more you do that, the more you develop that ability to locate the fish on any given body on any given time."