Scholar Athlete spotlight: Maplewood's Langston taking charge on field and stage

Langston now is one of the top thespians at the school. He has appeared in countless plays and skits since that initial effort.

And it all started with one class — and a minor role as a dead person who couldn't move on his own.

"I remember I hurt my knee getting bounced around," he said. "I wouldn't tell anybody — didn't want to lose the part."

The performance was more than just a tiny role. It signaled the opening of a brand new person.

"He was bitten by the bug," said Holly Potthoff, the theatre director at Maplewood-Richmond Heights and the seventh-grade teacher who gave him his start. "At a very early age you could just tell he had a passion for it. He had talent. But more than anything, he loved it and you could see that in the way he worked so hard."

Langston now is the president of Thespian Troupe 3189, the group that puts on the plays throughout the school district. He considers acting just as important in his life as baseball.

On the diamond, Langston has been in Maplewood's starting lineup since his freshman campaign. A reliable innings eater on the hill, he also is deadly at the plate and usually plays shortstop when he is not pitching.