Scholar Athlete spotlight: New Haven's McIntyre ready to take on Ivy League

She has never gotten anything less than an A grade at any level. Her score of 35 on the ACT test, one short of perfection, is the highest ever recorded by a New Haven High student.

McIntyre is so brilliant even teachers and administrators around campus have been known to come to her for advice.

Now she is ready to flex her academic muscles in the Big Apple.

"I know some people are concerned about a small-town girl going to a big-time school," New Haven athletics director Jaime Hoener said. "She'll be fine."

McIntyre always has wanted to expand her horizons, both educationally and socially. She considers the move up the population ladder to be a challenge.

"I'm a little scared," McIntyre said. "But I'm a lot more excited."

Although still a small town girl at heart, she yearns for a place with more culture and activity.

The hustle and bustle of her new home will provide all of that.

"I've always kind of known that I would like a place like New York," McIntyre said. "I think I'll like living close to people, too."